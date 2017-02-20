Pence vows Trump committed to nervous EU

US Vice President Mike Pence began talks with EU officials on Monday in the face of anti-Trump protests and calls from his Belgian hosts to oppose any breakup of the European Union.



Pence was in Brussels at the end of a European trip aimed at reassuring allies fearful that US President Donald Trump might abandon them.



Pence will also meet European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



Tusk and Juncker, who will also meet the new vice president for the first time, have expressed concerns about Trump.

...