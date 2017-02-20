Fresh cease-fire appears to hold for now in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists Monday appeared to be respecting a new cease-fire attempt after international powers called for shelling to stop and for the withdrawal of banned heavy weapons.



In recent weeks, the area around the government-held town of Avdiyivka has seen some of the heaviest artillery fire of the past two years, refocusing global attention on a simmering conflict that has strained relations between Russia and the West.



Senior separatist official Eduard Basurin said shelling from the Ukrainian side had stopped at midnight on Sunday, separatist website DAN reported.

...