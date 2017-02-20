Turkish Cypriot head puts condition on return to UN talks

The Turkish Cypriot leader warned Monday that a resumption of U.N.-brokered peace talks was conditional on his Greek Cypriot rival distancing himself from a parliamentary vote on a decades-old referendum on union with Greece.



Tensions have soared over the February 10 approval by the Greek Cypriot parliament for schools in the south to mark the referendum which overwhelmingly approved Enosis but had no legal value.



The Greek and Turkish Cypriots have been engaged in fragile peace talks since May 2015 that observers have seen as the best chance in years to reunify the island.



Much of the progress until now has been based on the strong personal rapport between Anastasiades and Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

