Uber to investigate sexual harassment claim by engineer

Uber's chief executive ordered an urgent investigation Monday into a sexual harassment claim made by a female engineer who alleged her prospects at the company evaporated after she complained about advances from her boss.



Travis Kalanick responded on Twitter to an open statement by Susan Fowler Rigetti about her year at the ride-hailing app.



In her blog, Rigetti said she joined Uber as a site reliability engineer in November 2015 in San Francisco. On her first official day with the company, Rigetti says her boss propositioned her in a string of messages on the company chat.



Rigetti's remarks will strike a nerve among those trying to bolster the number of women in science and engineering, who have long argued that male-dominated atmospheres are discouraging the talented from seeking careers in the sector.

