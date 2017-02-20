France, US pressure Congo over video massacre

The United States and France called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate a video purporting to show soldiers massacring 50 to 100 unarmed civilians in the violence-wracked center of the country.



In the images, a group of men are seen shooting at a group of unarmed civilians, purportedly in the central Kasai region. They appear to be soldiers and are using the army's official language.



At least 200 people have been killed since then, leading the U.N. mission in the country to pledge at least 100 peacekeepers for the region.

...