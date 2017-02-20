Russia says Ukraine passport order complies with international law

Russia said Monday President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize passports issued by separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine complied with international law, after the move drew criticism from France and Germany.



Putin on Saturday issued an order for Russian authorities to recognize identity documents, diplomas, birth and marriage certificates and vehicle registration plates issued in the separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in east Ukraine.



The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine met on Saturday in Munich and agreed to use their influence to implement a cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.

...