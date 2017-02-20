Hundreds of EU citizens rally for Brexit rights

Hundreds of EU citizens living in Britain Monday rallied outside parliament as the House of Lords began debating a bill that will empower Prime Minister Theresa May to start Brexit negotiations.



Britain voted by 52 percent in favor of leaving the European Union and May has said she will formally notify the EU of Britain's decision by the end of March to kick start departure negotiations.



The question of what will happen to the estimated three million non-British EU nationals living in Britain will be crucial in the negotiations.



May has said their status will depend on a deal with other EU countries for the status of roughly 900,000 British citizens living elsewhere in the EU.

...