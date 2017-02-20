Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

Legislators for financially strapped Rio de Janeiro state voted Monday to approve privatization of the public water utility despite a strike by workers and threats of protests.



For Rio, which six months after hosting the Olympics is unable even to pay public salaries fully, the sale is a condition of receiving a federal loan of 3.5 billion reais ($1.13 billion).



However, the president of the Sintsama union in Rio, Humberto Lemos, told Globo news website that services would continue uninterrupted in a week when an estimated million tourists come to Rio for the carnival, which begins Friday.

...