Montenegro accuses Russia over alleged coup plot

Montenegro's special prosecutor has accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting an election-day coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister.



Some 20 people, mostly Serbian citizens, have been arrested in Montenegro over the alleged election-day plot.



Shishmakov was deputy Russian military attache in Poland before being expelled for espionage in 2014, Katnic said.



Katnic said that Shishmakov traveled to Serbia on a passport with another name, Eduard Shirokov.

