France's Hollande warns of fewer jobs if populists take power

European countries that vote populists into power will experience a fall in jobs, investment and exports as they pull out of the EU, French President Francois Hollande warned Monday.



Hollande, who will not be standing again in the French elections in April and May, said there would be "fewer exports, fewer investment and therefore fewer jobs" if euroskeptic populists took power.



The Spanish government also announced Monday that Hollande had invited Rajoy for a summit on March 6 in the city of Versailles near Paris, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Paolo Gentiloni.

...