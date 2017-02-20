Flood fears renewed as California is pounded by storm

Downpours swelled creeks and rivers Monday in Northern California, threatening to cause even more flooding in the already soggy region.



Santa Cruz County had seen 2.8 inches of rain in 24 hours and could see up to 8 inches before the storm passes Tuesday. Marin County got 2.3 inches of rain while close to an inch fell in San Francisco.



The city has logged 24.50 inches of rain since Oct. 1, said National Weather Service forecaster Bob Benjamin.



The Don Pedro reservoir, which captures water from the Tuolumne River, a key tributary of the San Joaquin.

...