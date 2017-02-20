Greece agrees to bailout reforms compromise

Greece on Monday agreed to discuss new bailout reforms in a bid to break a deadlock with its EU-IMF creditors that has sparked new fears that the country will crash out of the eurozone.



The IMF, which is staying out of Greece's huge 86-billion-euro ($91 billion) bailout agreed in 2015 until it gets more guarantees, said more work was needed.



Austerity-hit Greece's eurozone and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked for months in a standoff over debt relief and budget targets.



The talks have been on hold since December when creditor officials left Athens after failing to sign off on the second review of Greece's bailout.



Germany's powerful finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier he was confident the International Monetary fund would continue to participate in the bailout.



The IMF insists that budget targets demanded of Greece by the Europeans are too ambitious.

