National Front raided over Le Pen expenses scandal

French investigators probing an alleged fake jobs scam by the far-right National Front (FN) raided the group's headquarters outside Paris Monday, the party said.



The raid is the second in a year by investigators trying to determine whether the FN used European Parliament funds to pay for 20 assistants presented as parliamentary aides while continuing to work for the party elsewhere.



An Opinionway poll showed Monday that Le Pen has gained some ground on her main election rivals, Fillon and independent Emmanuel Macron, but would still lose to either of them in the May 7 runoff for the presidency.



The poll of voting intentions had Le Pen easily beating her four main rivals and winning the April 23 first round with a score of 27 percent to move through to the two-way runoff against either Macron or Fillon.



With nine weeks to go to the first round, it was still not clear whether Macron, a centrist, or Fillon, a former prime minister, would go through to the knockout against Le Pen.

