Plane carrying 5 people hits Australian shopping mall

Five people were believed killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall Tuesday in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.



Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane also declined to say whether the four passengers were Americans.



The plane had taken off from Melbourne's second-biggest airport at Essendon on a chartered flight to King Island, 255 kilometers (160 miles) to the south, officials said.



Leane said it appeared that no one aboard the plane had survived.



A pilot reported a "catastrophic engine failure" moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall, police said.

