Nepal to hold first local elections in 20 years

Nepal will hold its first local elections in two decades in May, the government has announced, a key moment in the country's fraught transition to democracy.



Deep political divides have prevented it from implementing a new constitution that paves the way for elections, but which the minority Madhesi community says leaves them politically marginalized.



Local polls will be held on May 14, paving the way for provincial and then national elections later in the year.



The Madhesis, who live in the densely populated Terai plains bordering India, want the constitution to be amended first and have pledged to protest against the polls.



After the constitution was adopted in September 2015, Madhesi protesters kicked off a months-long blockade of the India-Nepal border that led to a crippling shortage of goods across the country.

