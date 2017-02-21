Philippines' Duterte a serial killer: senator

If the cabinet members did not, De Lima referred to the mass uprising that ended the "iron fist" of Marcos's dictatorship in 1986 .



The government last week charged De Lima, a former national human rights commissioner, with orchestrating a drug trafficking ring when she was justice secretary in the previous administration.



When asked about De Lima's comments, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella simply described them as "colourful language" and pointed out that Duterte would allow public demonstrations against him.



Duterte, 71, won presidential elections last year after promising during the campaign to eradicate drugs in society by killing tens of thousands of people.

