France's Hollande criticises Britain over child refugees

French President Francois Hollande called Tuesday on Britain to "accept its responsibility" to take in stranded under-age migrants stuck in France who wish to join up with family in the U.K.



The scrapping of the so-called "Dubs agreement" by Britain's conservative government has sparked criticism from opposition MPs in London and led to anger in France.



Last October, French authorities cleared a squalid camp near the Calais port on the Channel sea separating the countries which was filled with thousands of migrants hoping to reach Britain.



Children with family in Britain were assured that authorities would help them travel to reach them.

