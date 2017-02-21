Azerbaijan strongman appoints wife vice president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Tuesday appointed his glamorous wife as first vice president, the latest move seen as tightening the family's iron grip on the oil-rich Caspian nation.



Prominent socialite Aliyeva, 52, has been a ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party lawmaker since 2005 and head of the influential Heydar Aliyev Foundation -- named after her father-in-law and former president.



Azerbaijan's embattled opposition angrily criticized Aliyeva's elevation as undemocratic.



The Aliyevs have two socialite daughters Leyla, 32, and Arzu, 27, a student son, Heydar, 19, and four grandchildren.



The president, 55, cruised to a third five-year term against limited opposition in 2013, extending his family's rule into a third decade.

