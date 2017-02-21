Italy's anti-discrimination head quits over gay sex scandal

The head of Italy's anti-discrimination office has resigned after revelations that government money earmarked for combating sexual discrimination were used to fund clubs offering gay prostitution services, in a scandal which created a media storm.



Francesco Spano's resignation followed a report by popular television show Le Iene ("The Hyenas") on Sunday which said the National Office against Racial Discrimination (UNAR) had been allocating funds to "cultural" associations which hosted gay sex parties.



ANDDOS, the National Association Against Sexual Discrimination, which runs hundreds of gay clubs across Italy, received 55,000 euros ($53,000) in 2016, said Italian daily Corriere della Sera.



Italian consumer association Codacons on Monday demanded Rome prosecutors launch an investigation into the use of public funds by UNAR, which reports to the government's equal opportunities department.

...