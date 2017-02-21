Mugabe marks 93rd birthday with faltering TV interview

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest national ruler, turned 93 Tuesday, using a long and occasionally rambling interview to vow to remain in power despite growing signs of frailty.



During an hour-long, pre-recorded television interview broadcast late Monday, Mugabe appeared to grow increasingly tired, pausing at length between sentences and speaking with his eyes barely open.



The Zimbabwean opposition used the birthday to say Mugabe was an outdated leader, incapable of solving the country's problems.



Several incidents in recent years have highlighted Mugabe's advanced age -- including a public fall in 2015 at Harare airport.



Another leading candidate is Mugabe's vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.



A spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change opposition party marked Mugabe's birthday with a stinging opinion piece in the privately-owned NewsDay paper.



Last year, security forces brutally quelled a series of street protests in Harare, a rare public expression of opposition to Mugabe's regime.

...