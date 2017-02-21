British minister says Scotland to leave the EU whether independent or not

Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland will tell the Scottish parliament Wednesday that Scotland is leaving the EU whether or not it becomes independent.



The Scottish government says that means Scotland should have a choice on a future without the United Kingdom.



The notion that Scotland could somehow secede and negotiate its own independent membership of the EU to start by the time the rest of the United Kingdom leaves the bloc in early 2019 is dismissed as far-fetched by British and EU officials.



As long as Scotland avoided a unilateral or disputed secession, Spain and others would find it difficult to argue it should be uniquely and indefinitely barred from joining the EU.



As part of the EU now, Scotland broadly meets all the membership criteria, for example on democracy.

