Spanish King's brother-in-law to appeal fraud conviction

The lawyer of Spanish king's sister Cristina, Miquel Roca, gestures after giving a press conference outside his office in Barcelona on February 17, 2017. / AFP / Josep Lago
Spanish royal absolved
of complicity in tax fraud case
Spain to deliver verdict in Princess Cristina tax fraud trial
Venezuela Supreme Court upholds sentence for opposition leader: lawyer
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Spanish royal absolved
of complicity in tax fraud case
Spain to deliver verdict in Princess Cristina tax fraud trial
Venezuela Supreme Court upholds sentence for opposition leader: lawyer
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE