French candidate Macron wants UK 'talents' after Brexit

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted London bankers and academics to move to France after Brexit, following a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.



Opinion polls suggest Le Pen would win the first round of France's presidential election in April, but lose in the run-off to Macron on May 7 .



"Monsieur Macron was in already in London, he asked for a meeting and we were able to accommodate," May's spokesman told reporters, adding they would have a "broad range of discussion".



Asked if it was normal for a British prime minister to host a French presidential candidate, he noted that Tony Blair hosted Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007 .



Conservative leader May promised a close post-Brexit relationship with France on security and defense as she met with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in London on Friday.

