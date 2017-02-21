UK unveils 'Magnitsky' asset freeze for rights abusers

Britain announced new powers Tuesday to freeze the assets of foreign officials who abuse anti-corruption and human rights activists, following a campaign in memory of late Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.



The announcement follows a campaign led by William Browder, a former Moscow financier turned anti-Kremlin campaigner for whom Magnitsky worked when he revealed a massive fraud by state officials.



However, ministers rejected alternative proposals, backed by dozens of MPs from across the political divide, to allow individuals to ask the High Court to make an asset-freezing order.

...