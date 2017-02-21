Death of Russian ambassador to UN needs to be studied more

The cause and manner of death of Russia's ambassador to the United Nations needs to be studied further, the city medical examiner said Tuesday, a day after the diplomat fell ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission and died at a hospital.



Vitaly Churkin, who died a day before his 65th birthday, had been Russia's envoy at the United Nations since 2006 . He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.



Most of the deaths investigated by the office are not suspicious.



Those differences were evident when Power and Churkin spoke at the Security Council last month, and Power lashed out at Russia for annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and for carrying out "a merciless military assault" in Syria.



Churkin died weeks into some major adjustments for Russia, the U.N. and the international community, with a new secretary-general at the world body and a new administration in Washington.

...