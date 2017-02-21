Spain's first 'stolen babies' case to come to trial

A former doctor will stand trial in Madrid for allegedly stealing a newborn from her mother and giving her to another woman, a practice thought to have affected thousands of families during Spain's dictatorship.



Doctors and nurses would reportedly steal babies from parents deemed politically dangerous to the dictator or born out of wedlock, and give them to families in favor of the regime.



The practice was gradually extended to include the theft of newborns from poor families for adoptive parents in Spain and abroad.



"It's really important as this paves the way for more cases and for people to realise that what we're telling them is the truth," he told AFP.



Estimates of the number of children who were allegedly taken from their parents vary from thousands to several hundreds of thousands.

