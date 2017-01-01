Philippines says 'fear of Duterte' lessens New Year injuries

Fears that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would harshly punish revelers who celebrate the New Year with firecrackers caused a "remarkable" decline in injuries, the health minister said Sunday.



Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said injuries during this year's revelry were the lowest in 10 years after Duterte said he was considering repeating a ban on firecrackers which he implemented when mayor of his southern home town of Davao.



Ubial said 350 were injured by firecrackers and fireworks this year compared to a 10-year average of 1,000 .



Duterte said he was concerned about children, who make up most of the victims.

