Rescue work ongoing as India mine collapse toll rises to 16

The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 16 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of seven missing miners.



Baleshwar Mahato, a bulldozer operator at the mining site whose son died during the incident, said the mine's operators ignored two safety warnings prior to the collapse.



In 2015, India recorded 38 deaths across 570 mining sites.



The last major mining accident in India occurred in 1975, when 372 workers were killed following the flooding of Chasnala mine in Dhanbad.

...