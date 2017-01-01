Trump again doubts US intelligence on Russian hacking

President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt Saturday on a U.S. intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the U.S. election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to U.S. sanctions against Moscow.



He noted that U.S. intelligence had erred when it said Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction -- the pretext for the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 -- calling this "a disaster, and they were wrong".



He said it was "unfair" of the United States to accuse Russia of hacking if there was any doubt.

...