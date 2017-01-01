Kim says N. Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'

North Korea is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, leader Kim Jong-Un said Sunday, adding the country had significantly bolstered its nuclear deterrent in 2016 .



Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realizing its full nuclear ambitions, especially as it has never successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



But all agree it has made enormous strides in that direction since Kim took over as leader from his father Kim Jong-Il, who died in December 2011 .



Kim called for an end to the South's annual joint military exercises with the United States -- a perennial thorn in North-South ties.



Washington has repeatedly vowed that it would never accept the North as a nuclear state.

