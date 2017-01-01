Smog in northern China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights

Heavy smog in northern China Sunday caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and highways to shut, disrupting the first day of the new year holiday.



In Tianjin, Beijing's next door metropolis, the smog was not as serious but visibility much worse, with more than 200 flights cancelled at Tianjin airport and conditions not expected to improve in the near term, the city government said.



In Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province that surrounds most of the Beijing, about two dozen flights were cancelled and eight flights diverted to other airports because of the smog, the People's Daily said on its website.

...