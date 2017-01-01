New York's Times Square erupts with cheer as a new year dawns

Hundreds of thousands of merrymakers witnessed the descent of the kaleidoscopic New Year's Eve ball in Times Square at midnight Sunday, celebrating a century-old New York tradition under an unprecedented umbrella of security.



As many as 2 million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and some 7,000 police, gathered in the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the glittering sphere complete its minute-long drop, marking the beginning of 2017 .



Jess Smith, 22, of Perth, Australia said that when she booked her New York hotel, she didn't realize it was just a few blocks north of Times Square.



A protective perimeter of 65 hulking sanitation trucks filled with sand, as well as about 100 other smaller vehicles, encircled the Times Square area.



Likewise, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a briefing this week that there were "no direct concerns" related to this year's festivities in Times Square.

...