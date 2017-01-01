UK minister sees threat of ISIS chemical attack in Britain

ISIS militants have aspirations to launch mass-casualty chemical attacks on targets in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, the British security minister said in a newspaper interview published Sunday.



ISIS used sulfur mustard gas in an attack on the Syrian town of Marea in August 2015, according to global watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



Wallace pointed to the dismantlement of an ISIS cell in Morocco in February as evidence of the group's ambition to carry out chemical attacks elsewhere.



About 800 Britons are thought to have traveled to Syria, many to join ISIS, since the outbreak of the civil war in that country.

