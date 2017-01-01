Swiss favor close EU ties over immigration curbs: survey

Swiss voters would rather maintain close economic ties with the European Union than adopt immigration curbs that could jeopardize Switzerland's access to the EU single market, a survey published Sunday showed.



The Swiss parliament last month dodged a conflict with Brussels by adopting a system of giving unemployed locals hiring preference over EU nationals instead of imposing immigration quotas, as Swiss voters had demanded in a binding 2014 referendum.



If forced to choose between immigration curbs and the bilateral accords, 54 percent backed the accords and 41 percent wanted immigration quotas, with 5 percent unsure.

...