Thousands march to protest bid to unseat Hong Kong lawmakers

A pro-China protester holds a Chinese national flag during a rally on the first day of 2017 in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Hong Kong's ousted anti-China lawmakers make final appeal over ban
Anti-China lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong parliament
Thousands attend pro-Beijing rally in Hong Kong
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Hong Kong's ousted anti-China lawmakers make final appeal over ban
Anti-China lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong parliament
Thousands attend pro-Beijing rally in Hong Kong
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE