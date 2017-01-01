Britain's May calls for unity in 2017 after divisive Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a New Year message Sunday to seek a Brexit deal that would work for all Britons, not just those who voted to leave the European Union in a referendum she said had laid bare the nation's divisions.



The Brexit process will take years and May has given few details about what deal she will be seeking from the remaining 27 EU members.



"PRECIOUS UNION"



In her New Year message, May also referred to the "precious union" between the United Kingdom's four constituent parts, which is under strain since England and Wales voted to leave the EU while Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain.

