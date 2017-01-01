Hundreds of migrants try to storm border into Spain's enclave of Ceuta

Around 1,100 sub-Saharan African migrants tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco Sunday by storming a border fence, though most were eventually turned back, the Spanish government said.



Spain's two enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, are often used as entry points into Europe for African migrants, who either climb over their border fences or try to swim along the coast.



In early December more than 400 sub-Saharan African migrants managed to force their way over the Ceuta border fence.

