Brazil man kills ex-wife, son, others in New Year's crime

A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before taking his own life, military police said Sunday.



The man was carrying "several firearms," when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Sao Paulo, according to Cpl. Marta Aurelia.



Thirteen people were killed, including the man's ex-wife, the couple's 8-year-old boy and other family members.



Violence against women is prevalent in Brazil, where disturbing cases are reported nearly every day.

