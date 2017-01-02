Daughter of S.Korean leader's friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

Danish police have arrested the daughter of a woman at the center of a South Korean influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye, police and prosecutors said Monday.



Lee Kyung-jae, a lawyer representing both Choi and Chung, said the daughter would cooperate.



Danish officials had four people in custody, including Chung and a child born in 2015, Lee said. Chung is known to have a young son.



The two others in custody are men who appear to be Koreans in their late twenties or early thirties, Lee said.



He said Danish police had 24 hours to secure evidence that Chung was staying illegally in Denmark.

...