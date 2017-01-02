Indonesian tourist boat captain held after deadly fire

Several local media outlets reported the captain jumped ship first, abandoning the tourists as the fire erupted, and was found floating in the sea with other passengers before being rescued.



It was just the latest fatal maritime accident in the vast Indonesian archipelago, which relies heavily on boats to ferry people round its 17,000 islands but has a patchy safety record.



In September a tourist boat on the resort island of Bali exploded, killing two foreigners and injuring about 20 others.

