Myanmar to investigate police abuse of Rohingya

Myanmar's government Monday pledged to investigate a video apparently showing police beating and kicking Rohingya civilians, a rare admission that authorities may have carried out abuses against the Muslim minority.



Tens of thousands of people from the persecuted ethnic group -- loathed by many of Myanmar's Buddhist majority -- have fled a military operation in Rakhine state launched after attacks on police posts.



Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long discriminated against the stateless Rohingya, who rights groups say are among the most persecuted peoples in the world.



Under Myanmar's junta-era constitution Suu Kyi's civilian administration has limited power over the army, which maintains control of the defence, home and border ministries.

