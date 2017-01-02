Russian diplomats expelled from US arrive in Moscow: Russian media

A plane carrying 35 diplomats expelled from the United States over Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election arrived in Moscow early Monday, Russian state television reported.



A Russian Il-96 plane carrying the diplomats and their families landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 2:05 am local time (23:05 GMT) after having taken off from Washington Sunday, state television said.



Putin's decision has been interpreted as a sign he is looking to Trump to rebuild U.S.-Russian ties after the U.S. presidential inauguration later this month.

...