China's capital enjoys brief respite, but smog returning Tuesday

Heavy smog that blanketed parts of China at the weekend cleared somewhat Monday, with flights in Beijing back to normal, but it was likely only to be a brief respite with more choking smog expected to return to the wintry north within 24 hours.



Weather forecasts Monday showed the smog would return to Beijing and nearby Tianjin city from Tuesday.



A pollution index that measures the average concentration of small breathable particles, known as PM2.5, dropped to just over 100 micrograms per cubic meter in Beijing early Monday from more than 500 Sunday night.



An orange alert is the second-highest level in a four-tier pollution warning system adopted by Beijing when China, worried that its heavy industrial past was tarnishing its global reputation and holding back development, declared a "war on pollution" in 2014 .



20 highways remained closed in Shandon province, as heavy smog persisted.

