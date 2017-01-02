South Korea considers "measures" as China blocks charter flights

South Korea's government and airline companies will meet Tuesday to discuss China's rejection of applications by Korean carriers to add charter flights between the two countries for early this year, a government official said Monday.



South Korean carriers Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air, an affiliate of Korean Air Lines, said their applications for charter flights to China were rejected for January and February, with no reason given.



China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines had asked South Korea to hold off on approving their applications to add charter flights in January, citing "a situation in China", said the official who is not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.



A China Eastern press official denied that it had asked South Korea to hold off approving applications to add charter flights.

...