Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

The trip will likely be Obama's last outside Washington as president and will include a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staffers.



Obama has vowed to pass on the favor to Trump.



The final days are Obama's last chance to define his presidency before he loses the bully pulpit and cedes his legacy to historians.



To that end, Obama will travel Wednesday to the Capitol to meet with House and Senate Democrats, likely his last such session with his party's lawmakers as president.



Though Obama remains president until Jan. 20, the White House can't process the departure of all its staffers on a single day.



Obama must also prepare to become a private citizen for the first time in two decades.

...