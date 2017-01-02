Afghan sets self alight at German supermarket warehouse

Police officers surround a group of men in front of the Cologne, western Germany, main station, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family: report
Several killed in what German police say appears to be truck attack
Truck plows into crowd at Berlin Christmas market, 9 killed
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family: report
Several killed in what German police say appears to be truck attack
Truck plows into crowd at Berlin Christmas market, 9 killed
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE