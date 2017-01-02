Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in France

The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France accused of buying real estate, sports cars and other luxury goods with public funds from his country.



It is unclear whether Obiang is in France.



According to court documents, Obiang used to book hotel rooms in luxury Parisian palaces during his stays in France and later bought a mansion located on one of the most sought-after avenues in the French capital. He also bought about 15 cars in France for 5.7 million euros (currently $6 million) and once splashed nearly 20 million euros at an arts auction.



The International Court of Justice, however, ruled that France must treat the mansion as Equatorial Guinea's diplomatic mission.

