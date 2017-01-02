Judge to weigh South Carolina church gunman's competency

A judge will hold a hearing Monday to determine if Dylann Roof is mentally fit to serve as his own lawyer after saying he would not defend himself against the death penalty at his federal trial for the 2015 massacre at a South Carolina church.



At the standby lawyers' urging, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered a psychiatric examination of Roof and set the competency hearing for Monday, a federal holiday.



The judge previously found Roof competent to stand trial after a hearing held in November ahead of the guilt phase.

...