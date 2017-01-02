Duterte seeks 'strategic shift' from US to China: envoy

The Philippines is tilting away from its traditional ally the United States towards China in a bid to "normalize" relations following a longstanding territorial dispute, the country's incoming ambassador to Beijing said Monday.



Manila has been one of Washington's most loyal allies in Asia, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to end the decades-long alliance after the U.S. criticized his bloody war on drugs that has killed over 5,000 people since he took office in June.



His fiery rhetoric against the U.S. has been followed by overtures to China as he has sought to assuage Beijing's concerns over Manila's competing claims to the South China Sea.

