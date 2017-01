The leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, could step down before the next national election in 2020 if its poor opinion poll ratings do not improve, the head of its biggest union backer said in an interview published Monday.



The next parliamentary election is due in 2020 .



Corbyn has repeatedly said Labour is ready to fight an early election.



In a December election for a vacant Conservative-held parliamentary seat, Labour slipped from second to fourth place.

